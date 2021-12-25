Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.46

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 2966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

