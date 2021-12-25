Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.50 to C$19.50. The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$13.10. 272,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 335,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

