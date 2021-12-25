Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

