Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 34.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.