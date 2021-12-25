Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.80. Macerich shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 3,014 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

