SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.59

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 33720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

