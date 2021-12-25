Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.