Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.