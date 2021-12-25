Royal Bank of Canada Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $157.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

KMX stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

