Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

KPLT stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Katapult (KPLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.