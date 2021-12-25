La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

