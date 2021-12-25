Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $248.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.04.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.