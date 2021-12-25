Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,447,791 shares of company stock worth $29,750,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

