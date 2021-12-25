$733.26 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $733.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.21 million and the highest is $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Stantec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.