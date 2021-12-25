Gulf Resources (GURE) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 258 1090 1410 46 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 89.42 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 12.83

Gulf Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

Summary

Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

