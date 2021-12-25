Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post $311.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of BE opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

