Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

