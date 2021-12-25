Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.60 to $157.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

LNG opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

