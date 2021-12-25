Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TUI to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TUI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $101.25.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

