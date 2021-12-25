Acasti Pharma Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.