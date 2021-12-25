Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

