Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

UEC stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $914.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 828,431 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

