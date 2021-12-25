Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

