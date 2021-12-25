AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APPH opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

