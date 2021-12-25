Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.29

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.53). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 38.85 ($0.51), with a volume of 376,709 shares changing hands.

Separately, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.35) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £111.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.63.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

