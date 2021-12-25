Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.13

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.13 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.76). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.75), with a volume of 285,540 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.80. The firm has a market cap of £195.21 million and a P/E ratio of -190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Nathan Lane purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,687.28).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.