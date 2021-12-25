Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,755.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,755 ($36.40) and last traded at GBX 2,637.87 ($34.85), with a volume of 1892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.68).

OXIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.69) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.09) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

