Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Financial Survey

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -23.96% Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.63 $7.03 million ($1.13) -6.96 Geron $250,000.00 1,764.28 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.15

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.92%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 301.46%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

