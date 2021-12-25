Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.00.

NVAX opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $40,016,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 55.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

