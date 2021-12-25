Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

