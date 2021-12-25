Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OVID. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

