Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTNT opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Quotient has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.