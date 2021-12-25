FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $23.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

