OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OrthoPediatrics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

