Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

BLDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BLDE opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

