FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.