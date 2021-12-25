Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

