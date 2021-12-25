Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.56% from the company’s previous close.

ARQT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $205,725. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

