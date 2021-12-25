Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.