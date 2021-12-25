Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

