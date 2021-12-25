Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

