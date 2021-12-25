New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

