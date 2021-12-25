Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 556,294 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

