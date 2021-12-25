SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 40,074 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.
About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
