International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Land Alliance in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $0.61 on Thursday. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

