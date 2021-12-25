Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $7.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

