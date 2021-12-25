Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

