Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.75%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

