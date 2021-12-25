SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

