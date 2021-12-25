Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.32.

TLRY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.